Health

Job burnout: an expert explains what it is and how to manage it

Posted by
Aiden Wynn
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
These are the three main burnout subtypes impacting us at work, according to a psychologist

From spotting the signs to stopping it in its tracks, an expert explains what to do if you’re experiencing job burnout

It seems that ‘burnout’ is the buzzword on everybody’s lips these days. But, far from being a modern-day cliché, burnout is a very real phenomenon – and one that we all need to be aware of. Bringing with it unavoidable mental and physical exhaustion, burnout is catching up with more of us than ever before.

And, it probably won’t come as a surprise to hear that our careers are often the biggest contributors. In fact, research carried out by Indeed in 2021 found that more than half of UK employees have struggled with burnout as a direct result of their jobs and that (surprise, surprise) the pandemic only served to make things worse.

While things have been looking up somewhat from a coronavirus point of view, what is known colloquially as ‘job burnout’ still needs to be addressed. As career coach Alice Stapleton explains: “With general stress, there is often an end in sight. But, with burnout, it feels all-encompassing, relentless, and endless.”

You may also like

“Should I care what I do for a living?” The dark truth about dream jobs and millennial burnout

It’s not all doom and gloom though. Thankfully, there are ways to spot job burnout, manage it, and even stop it in its tracks, and Alice is here to tell us how.

How to tell the difference between job burnout and other forms of burnout? 

According to Mental Health UK, common signs of burnout range from self-doubt and procrastination to feelings of defeat, tiredness, and cynicism. This is very different from everyday stress, says Alice. “While everyday stress carries with it a certain type of energy (albeit the heightened, agitated kind), burnout brings with it a lack of energy, and no desire or ability to focus or concentrate.”

Plus, it’s important to note that even though we can be burnt out by life in general, “with job burnout, it’s usually quite clear that it’s how you feel and think about the work you do, or the work environment that you’re in, that’s leading to the burnout.”

woman working at desk
"It’s usually quite clear that it’s how you feel and think about the work you dothat’s leading to the burnout"

Inevitably, the lack of energy brought about by our working lives feeds right back into it. From a feeling of disengagement from the work you’re doing to a lack of motivation and pessimism about your performance, career burnout can affect your ability to do your job to the best of your ability.  

It’s important to act as soon as you spot the signs of job burnout. Alice explains that prolonged burnout can lead to headaches and stomach issues, as well as other ongoing health problems including heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

There are longer-term implications for your mental health, too, with unmanaged burnout often contributing to persistent low mood or depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

You may also like

How to cope the day after a terrible night’s sleep

Can I get job burnout if I enjoy what I do? 

If you love what you do, it can be easy to dismiss the idea of job burnout. But job burnout is usually caused by things like a high workload or an unhealthy work/life balance. This, says Alice, “can occur whether you enjoy the work or not.”

“For example, even though those in the helping professions often enjoy their work and find it fulfilling, they very often suffer from burnout.”

stressed woman working from home
"Job burnout can occur whether you enjoy the work or not"

Crucially, though, although some professions are noted for their high rates of employee burnout, all jobs carry a potential risk. You see, careers of any kind are demanding. As well as challenging us to hit targets and boost productivity, they also take up a large part of our day-to-day lives. That’s why it’s so important to spot the signs and know how to look after yourself, even if you have landed your dream job.

4 top tips for managing job burnout 

Managing job burnout isn’t the easiest thing to do, especially when you’re struggling, but these insights from Alice will give you a great place to start:

  1. “Burnout is when the demands on your time exceed the energy you have, so it’s important to prioritise self-care. While you might not feel like it, prioritise getting enough sleep, exercising, eating well, and doing activities that light you up in some away. Replenish your energy cup as much as possible – and try to limit the things you do that create holes in that cup.”
  2. “Manage expectations. Talk to your employer about your workload, and make it clear that you will be prioritising certain tasks over others. Be clear about what you can deliver, and what you can’t.”

You may also like

Working in a ‘fast-paced environment’ – why do so many job adverts use this vague and stressful phrase?

3. “Create healthy boundaries between your work and home life. Turn off devices and notifications at the end of the day and during work breaks.”

4. “If you’re really struggling to see the meaning in your work, it might be worth considering a new role, industry, or career, where you feel there is a point and purpose to the working day.”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image credits: Getty/Unsplash

Topics

Share this article

Author

Aiden Wynn

Recommended by Aiden Wynn

Mental Health

The real reason you feel the need to be busy all the time

Are you ‘addicted’ to feeling overwhelmed?

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Mental Health

Why taking recovery time from work is vital for your mental health – and how to do it properly

Do you feel guilty about taking a sick day after an illness? Here are some expert tips on taking a day off and making sure it feels like a day off.

Posted by
Meg Walters
Published
Careers

“How do I get my boss to fix my overwhelming workload?”

The Honest Boss weighs in on how to turn a tricky work situation around.

Posted by
The Honest Boss
Published
Careers

The best (and worst) ways to resign from that job you no longer love

Turns out there is a right and wrong way to quit.

Posted by
Amy Beecham
Published