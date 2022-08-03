It seems that ‘burnout’ is the buzzword on everybody’s lips these days. But, far from being a modern-day cliché, burnout is a very real phenomenon – and one that we all need to be aware of. Bringing with it unavoidable mental and physical exhaustion, burnout is catching up with more of us than ever before.

And, it probably won’t come as a surprise to hear that our careers are often the biggest contributors. In fact, research carried out by Indeed in 2021 found that more than half of UK employees have struggled with burnout as a direct result of their jobs and that (surprise, surprise) the pandemic only served to make things worse.