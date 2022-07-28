You have laundry piled up. There’s an essay that needs to be written, or an assignment that ought to be completed. Your bathroom/bedroom/kitchen is a mess. The to-do list is ever-growing. You’re being lazy. Or perhaps, to put it more kindly, you’re not, because laziness is a myth. That’s the position advocated by social psychologist Devon Price, an activist, and professor at Loyola University of Chicago’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

In a world which values productivity (sometimes over our own mental wellbeing), Price believes we should have more understanding and compassion toward’s one another’s inactivity. That means instead of attaching labels such as lazy or feckless, we should consider all the unseen barriers that prohibit activity. Maybe we’re not being lazy, but are just exhausted from domestic duties, burnt-out or jaded by work under capitalism. Perhaps we don’t feel we have all the tools to succeed. Or maybe the procrastination is coming from fear of failure or desire to do something really well because we care so much about it. It could also be that we want to reserve our energy for something we find more meaningful than the task at hand.

And the thing about tasks that need doing – they feel bigger the longer you leave it, further entrenching us in the cycle of procrastination. We can even be harsh towards ourselves for not getting it done. But it’s not us being lazy – because laziness does not exist, says Price.