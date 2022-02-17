Over the past two years, so many aspects of our lives – from the health decisions we make to how we work, travel and socialise – have been impacted by the pandemic. Yet despite living alongside Covid-19 since early 2020, it’s natural for us still to have plenty of questions.

Now, the rules around what we can do and when may not change quite as unexpectedly as they once did, but there is still grounds for confusion, anxiety and concern over what the “new normal” that we’ve heard of will actually look like.

But there are some answers out there to our most burning questions. And while no one can predict exactly what lies ahead, the more recoveries made and data gathered on the virus, the more hope we can hold for a safe future.