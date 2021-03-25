Emotions are instinctive, so choose your response.

This last year will have brought a multitude of emotions – positive and negative. Be mindful that emotions evolved to keep humans safe.Feeling them – especially negative ones – acts as a “warning light” (like the petrol indicator) to let you know something needs to be dealt with, but it is a feeling. What you do and when you do it is a conscious, chosen response.

If you feel your emotions becoming overwhelming try these steps. Recognise your trigger situations or events and note your emotional reaction. Write down a statement, or choose an activity that will help you regain balance when a negative emotion throws you off kilter. For example: listen to a positive TED talk or repeat the affirmation: “Even if I cannot control anything else, I can control my breathing”.

Use that list to enable you to choose an effective behaviour rather than let an emotional reaction run away with you. This keeps you empowered and in control of your actions.