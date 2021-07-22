For people who are struggling to articulate concerns about long Covid, she suggests: “Keep a diary of the symptoms you are experiencing and share this with your GP in your appointment. The symptoms of long Covid can fluctuate and if you see your GP on a low symptom day, this will help explain what you are experiencing, even if you are not feeling it at that moment.

“Describe the impact your symptoms are having on your everyday life. Does fatigue prevent you from walking to the shop? Do you find you have brain fog which prevents you from working? Also, have a think about any trade-offs you find yourself making. Are your symptoms causing you to pick between cooking dinner and having a shower, for example? Many of the symptoms of long Covid are invisible, and it can be difficult for people to recognise difficulty or discomfort in such cases.

“If you are concerned about potential bias in your appointment or feel anxious that you will not be taken seriously, don’t hesitate to explain this to your doctor. Know that your GP is there to support you and being upfront with your concerns will help you feel empowered. Your job is not to convince them to take you seriously.”