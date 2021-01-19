“I feel stuck in limbo”: 3 women with long Covid on what it’s like to suffer ongoing symptoms

On the 1 February, it will have been 10 months since Sophie Evans first fell ill with Covid-19. On the day we speak, her temperature is 38.5°C – above the 37.8°C threshold commonly cited as a sign of coronavirus infection. She’s been dealing with consistently high temperatures – alongside a 24/7 headache, brain fog, nausea and fatigue – since her initial infection on 1 April 2020, but is yet to receive any real answer as to why.

“It’s mind-boggling,” the 28-year-old, who hasn’t been able to do her job as an NHS nurse and midwife since she first became unwell, tells Stylist.

“On paper, I am someone that is still showing persistent coronavirus symptoms, but my tests have been coming back negative since May. What happens with someone like myself? Do I get a test every day because my temperature is always so high? 38.5°C is not a normal temperature for someone to have, yet there’s very little support I can access going forward because of the lack of knowledge about this disease.”