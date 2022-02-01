What is long Covid?

The definition of long Covid is more complex than symptoms just lasting a couple of weeks after you test positive.

“Long Covid is short for ‘long-term effects of Covid infection’ referring to disease states lasting weeks and months after the initial infection,” Dr Nye explains.

“In essence, this is a combination of the changes Covid has had to your underlying physiology and the result of your body trying to fight the infection. In some cases, this triggers your body to attack itself leading to autoimmune diseases. The actual long Covid you feel is quite specific to the individual because of this.”

The length of time you need to experience symptoms to be diagnosed with long Covid varies from country to country. In the UK, this threshold is 12 weeks.