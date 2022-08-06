According to the ONS, long Covid is highest among women, those aged 35 to 69 years, people living in more deprived areas, those working in social care, teaching and education or health care, and those with other health conditions or disabilities.

Long Covid sufferers have long fought for recognition of their symptoms and for the greater provision of services to help those who are suffering.

“These data show clearly that post-Covid syndrome is not just one condition, but appears to have several subtypes,” concluded clinical lead author Dr Claire Steves.

“Understanding the root causes of these subtypes may help in finding treatment strategies. Moreover, these data emphasise the need for long Covid services to incorporate a personalised approach sensitive to the issues of each individual.”

