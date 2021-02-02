Booking an appointment is something that radio and TV presenter Maya Jama is urging women to do, following the results of her own “delayed” smear test. Sharing a video message on Instagram on Monday 1 February, Jama said she had left it a year to get a second check-up and her abnormal cells are now being monitored.

“It’s very rare I get serious but I don’t see it talked about enough,” she said to her phone camera. “Girls, if you haven’t done already, go and get your smear test. I know it seems butters and uncomfortable and awkward but it’s not that bad and it’s so important.

“I’ve just had to get my second one because I left it a year for my second check-up. You’ve just got to check on these things.”