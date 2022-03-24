A shocking BBC News investigation has identified dozens of social media influencers promoting dangerous tanning products that contain a banned ingredient to their millions of followers. Melanotan-2, an artificial hormone that can increase the production of melanin, the pigment that darkens skin, is used as an injection or tanning nasal spray, despite the fact it has never had rigorous safety testing.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which ensures drugs are safe to use, branded the drug “dangerous” and has spent 10 years targeting melanotan products.

Social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok have propelled the drug, previously sold in some gyms and beauty salons, into the mainstream, with the trend mainly driven by young, white women.

The unlicensed drug is dangerous, dermatologists and Cancer Research UK say, and users should stop use immediately as there is evidence the untested products may be linked to skin cancer.