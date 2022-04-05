Next up, Green says it’s important to recognise that there’s more than one way to see things and acknowledge that your perspective is valid, along with pausing and taking a moment to think before responding.

“State your perspective out loud in a calm, firm, and confident way,” she advises. “Also, if there is a personal attack or degrading comment, state that that is not OK and if it happens again, you will end the conversation. If it happens again, communicate that you’re done talking and walk away.”

Being aware of your physical, mental, and emotional state, if you are becoming dysregulated, is another key way to protecting yourself from gaslighting according to Green, along with practising coping skills for “self soothing and self regulation”.

“Repeat self affirming affirmations like ‘my perspective and feelings are valid’ [and] ‘I deserve to be listened to’”, she adds.