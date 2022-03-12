We’d all like to think that we’re pretty good at standing our ground. We say what’s on our mind, we don’t let people walk over us and while we consider the feelings of others, we ultimately protect our own time, energy and emotions first.

But the truth is, it can be really hard to stand up for ourselves sometimes, whether we bite our tongues at work, go along with someone else’s plans or stay in a situation we know isn’t good for us for an easier life.

While people-pleasing behaviours may seem the best option in the moment, but they ultimately lead to negative thoughts that begin impacting the other aspects of our lives.

And when they do, there are four key warning signs that indicate that you need to introduce boundaries in your life.