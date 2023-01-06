Self-love has become a buzzword on everyone’s to-do list in recent years. We’re told that we need to love ourselves before we can love anyone else, that self-knowledge is all, and being kinder to ourselves is an absolute must. That’s all very well, but where this focus gets tricky is the practical bit: how exactly do we show ourselves love?

And perhaps more importantly, how do we do that without feeling guilty, selfish or self-indulgent?

“Loving yourself can be a challenging task, especially if you have a tendency to feel guilty about taking care of your own needs and desires,” wellbeing expert Sophie Elliott tells Stylist. “Remember, learning to love yourself is a journey and it takes time and practice.”

To help us on that path, Sophie recommends five techniques to give a go.