Though the sun may be shining and a summer full of exciting plans approaching, you might still feel a bit out of sorts. And that’s absolutely OK. We all have those moments where we don’t quite feel like ourselves, but it’s sometimes difficult to figure out exactly why.

One reason, however, could be a feeling of disconnection from yourself. Our most important relationship is with ourselves, so when our minds and bodies are out of sorts, it can trigger deep-rooted anxiety and stress.

According to therapist and coach Bobbi Banks, feeling this way can often be traced back to deep-rooted unresolved emotions and painful experiences that we’ve neglected.⁣

“This instinct to disconnect usually kicks in to protect us from emotional trauma,” she writes in an Instagram post. “It helps us ‘block out’ traumatic or painful events. But like the fight-or-flight instinct, when the disconnect instinct gets repeatedly triggered, we begin a more consistent pattern of emotional suppression, losing touch with our true selves in the process. This can ⁣leave us feeling chronically unhappy and numb.⁣”