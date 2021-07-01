While you’ll probably need a little bit of all the different types of rest in order to function well, certain people will need certain types of rest more often than others. What type this is – and how much of it you need – will depend on the types and quantity of energy you expend on a daily basis.

But how can you work out what types of rest you’re missing? And how can you go about getting them in the future? According to Dr Dalton Smith, the most important thing you can do is take some time to reflect.

“You’re using all seven areas throughout the day to some level, so really identifying which form of rest you need more of starts with a little bit of self-reflection and awareness of where you’re pouring out most in your day,” she says. “What does your day to day look like? Is your day spent brainstorming and coming up with new ideas? Or is your day spent face-to-face with people discussing hard emotional stuff like a counsellor or a therapist?

“Depending on where you’re pouring out the most energy, it’s going to have a huge effect on the area that you’re most likely to have a deficit in, especially if you haven’t already thought through what recovery looks like for that position or job.”