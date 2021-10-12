Let me get this straight: if you’ve used the phrase “a bit OCD” in the past, or slip up and use it in the future, that is completely fine. Before my diagnosis, I used the phrase casually when I laughed about my neat handwriting with friends or joked about choosing a font for my latest school project. Language grows and evolves as we use it – and the words we use sometimes become second nature to us when we’ve heard them used in the world around us.

But next time you go to call someone “a bit OCD”, I want you think about the impact your words could be having. The same applies to all the language we use to describe mental health – the weather is not “bipolar” because it’s a bit all over the place, and you’re not “so depressed” just because something made you feel sad.

The language we use is just as important as the actions we take to destigmatise mental health conditions – and if my words can help one person vocalise what they’re going through and reach a diagnosis, then I consider that a job well done.