It’s a tendency that California-based writer and therapist Lisa Olivera unpacked this week, in a poignant message on Instagram. Olivera, who is also a new mum, explains that she had been yearning for “a scenic, professional, bright-eyed photo of myself” for the first day of 2022 that would “tell you how put together I am, how at peace I feel, how ready I am to take on a new year with all the confidence in the world”.

Instead, she says, “here I am, in my raggedy old sweater, hair unbrushed, trying to stay awake”. At first, she went on, this inability to look “professional” made her feel like a failure. But then she realised that, in trying to meet that expectation, she was conforming to an unrealistic narrative of what it looks like to “have it all together”.

“Part of unlearning that narrative is accepting who I am right now – accepting the messiness – accepting the lack of free time to plan bigger or look brighter or do more – accepting that I can show up as myself and still be taken seriously, still be worth the space I occupy, still be successful, still be enough,” she writes.