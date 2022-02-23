Why do we still experience mood swings as adults, and what can we do about them?

I can admit it now, but I was quite a melodramatic teenager. It wasn’t uncommon for me to come in from a bad day at school and throw myself onto the bed declaring my life over because I’d received a bad grade or a classmate didn’t like me back.

But by dinner, I’d always be right as rain, unscathed by the despair I’d professed just hours earlier.

Theatrics aside, my erratic behaviour was classically placed down to teenage hormones. If I was elated one minute and crying the next, that was just part and parcel of being an adolescent girl.

However, over a decade later, I feel increasingly at the whim of my emotions. Even after a great day at work or a fun social experience, I find myself turning strangely melancholy, only to snap out of it a short time later. I experience emotions I can’t explain, going from anger to jealousy to anxiety without being able to put my finger on why.