Being comfortable on your own isn’t easy for everyone.

While some of us thrive on solitude, others draw energy and inspiration from constantly being surrounded by people – something that can be both positive and negative.

While it is important to enjoy the company of family and friends, it’s also great to feel that same level of happiness while spending time on your own. However, developing a fear of being alone is something many people experience and can lead some to stay in relationships or friendships for longer than they should.