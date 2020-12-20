It’s safe to say that yesterday’s announcement placed a dampener on many of our Christmas celebrations.

Whether you’re unable to visit family, have had to uninvite incoming guests or will be spending the day alone, the last-minute shift in plans will come as a shock to all of us. And of course, one of the biggest worries on many of our plates right now will be how to cope with spending the day away from the people we love.

Indeed, as a time traditionally reserved for loved ones, spending Christmas alone or separated from friends and family can seem like an unthinkable prospect.