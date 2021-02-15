If you’re someone who particularly enjoys spending time on your own, you’ll relate to this feeling. The term, defined following a series of studies by psychologist Dr. Rob Coplan, highlights the difference between loneliness, which usually results from imposed isolation, and alone time, which is something you choose, and describes the feeling of irritability or overwhelm which comes from not being able to access a moment of solitude.

Despite the stigma which has traditionally been associated with spending time on your own, it can offer a whole host of benefits if you learn how to do it right – not only does spending time alone give you the opportunity to improve the relationship you have with yourself, it also makes the moments when we do connect with others more intentional and meaningful.