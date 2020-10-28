Asked if the “extroverted introvert” is a recognised personality type, relationship counsellor and founder of My Trauma Therapy, Emma Davey, explains to Stylist: “An extrovert gains energy from being around people. An introvert is drained of energy by being around people. Being an extroverted introvert means you have personality traits from both ends of the spectrum.

“You may find that you need alone time, but too much of it may actually drain you of energy. By contrast, someone who is completely introverted doesn’t need people for energy at all. Many people are being tested on this at the moment with home working. It is interesting that surveys on LinkedIn are showing that most people would prefer a combination of some home working with some office-based working. This suggests that most of us are extroverted introverts. We need people for energy, but too much is draining.

“An extraverted introvert is recognised by experts but can be referred to by different names. Not everyone will fit every personality type, it’s not one type fits all, some people only match to some of the personality traits and meet in the middle, whereas others will fit every trait of being an introvert or an extravert.”