I read this list out to a group of friends and they all laughed as we made quips like ‘mood’. The sad reality is this list doesn’t raise red flags in me, it just makes me think: ‘Yeah, sounds about right’.

Why? Because life is unaffordable. The future is uncertain in a ‘we’re living in a climate crisis and there might not be a future’ way. Late-stage capitalism has taken choice off the table for so many that working-to-live is just a reality.

I have multiple streams of income and side hustles – not in an early 2000s Girl Boss way, but in an ‘I need to pay my bills’ way. I feel like I’m drowning in a sandpit most of the time. But, it’s kinda chill? It’s not ideal but it also… just is.

My burnout feels different from depression. It is largely due to external factors, but it doesn’t mean I have autonomy over it. A functioning government, a not-burning world and a lottery win would probably solve it. Even the thought of doing a digital detox in the countryside for a couple of weeks might sound like a fix, who can actually afford that? And even if you can, I’m not even sure that will cut it any more.

Studies have found that women are more likely than men to suffer from burnout, with 42% of women said they were consistently burned out at work. Millennials (59%), Gen Z (58%) and Gen X (54%) shared similar burnout rates, whereas baby boomers (31%) had significantly lower rates. And a huge 69% of remote employees are experiencing burnout.

I, therefore, fall in all the most susceptible categories. This is not surprising. The majority of the UK is struggling with a cost of living crisis and our country’s belief in meritocracy has therefore taken a hit. Boomers believed social mobility was possible (especially if you were white and male) and you could make a comfortable living out of hard work and ambition. Now, for the first time in over a decade, that doesn’t feel possible. Millennials and Gen Zs are looking at their future and feeling despondent – UK inflation has hit a new 40-year high of 10.1% as food and energy price surges continue. All while UK wages in June fell at the fastest rate for 20 years. It feels like unless you inherited a lot of wealth, the odds are stacked against you. Throw in being a woman – which means we typically carry the burden of emotional labour in society and still do the lion’s share of housework and childcare – is it any surprise we’re feeling a lack of motivation and a sense of helplessness?