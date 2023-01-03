How to stop feeling guilty when you’re angry (and why it happens in the first place)

Emotions can be confusing things at the best of times, let alone when you’re feeling sad, lonely or angry. While you might not do it very often, taking a step back and thinking about the emotions you’re experiencing is much easier when you’re in a good mood; when you’re feeling rubbish, it can be a lot harder to see the wood for the trees.

But our ‘negative’ emotions and the relationships we have with them have just as big an impact on our wellbeing as the more palatable ones.