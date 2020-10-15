“Anger, for example, can be quite a powerful driver of action and subsequently change when managed and channelled into something productive. The problem with any emotional response is when it leads to negative and repetitive thoughts, gives us a short fuse, results in patterns that keep us stuck or, even worse, drives health-limiting behaviours such as emotional eating or substance misuse.”

She continues: “A new survey commission by Healthspan of 2,000 UK residents found that 70% of respondents exercise or go for a walk to ease some of the difficult emotions and frustrations that recent events have triggered, whereas 72% watch a movie, 63% listen to music and 60% read. These are all examples of adaptive coping mechanisms, which support mental health in the face of events outside of our control.”

Instead of letting our anger and frustration at the current situation take complete control of our headspace, these “adaptive” coping mechanisms can help to ease some of the intensity. In turn, this helps us to avoid turning to “maladaptive” coping mechanisms – such as drinking excessive amounts of alcohol or engaging in risk-taking behaviours – which tend to make things worse in the long run.