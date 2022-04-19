“When you return to work following some time-off you’re likely to be in a relaxed state of mind,” she says. “As a result, you might be functioning at a slower pace than normal both mentally and physically, so returning to work can feel a bit like going from 0-100. Our bodies and minds take time to adjust and shift to a different pace – so the brain ‘mush’ might be as a result of this.”

While there’s not much you can do to shift this feeling if you’re already in the midst of it, there are some things you can do to make your first week back a little easier.

For example, Thomas recommends prioritising the tasks you’re dreading (to make things a little easier for the rest of the week) and taking time to move your body to get yourself out of “rest mode”.

“When we have had time off, it can be difficult to get ourselves out of rest mode, so try to go for a walk or incorporate some exercise into your day. Moving your body will get the blood flow moving around your body and produce those endorphins to help you feel more fired up.”