There’s nothing quite like a random viral tweet to get you rethinking everything you thought you knew, right? Last week, during an innocent morning scroll, such a tweet popped up on my timeline – and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.

“Why does no one talk about how depression and anxiety can cause major memory loss?” the tweet, by stand-up comedian and writer Abby Govindan, read.

While, upon further research, it became clear that this tweet is part of a running joke on Twitter about the fact that a lot of people are talking about it (Govindan has posted this tweet multiple times over the last year, and it’s gone viral every time), it still wasn’t something I – and a lot of people, going off the thousands of responses to the tweet – had ever really considered.