Feeling sick is never nice. But when that nausea is caused by anxiety, it can feel like an extra kick in the teeth.

If you’ve ever experienced that “butterflies in the stomach” feeling the night before a big meeting, you’ll know what we’re talking about.

As common a symptom as it may be (it’s listed at number five on the list of anxiety signs on the NHS Every Mind Matters website), nausea triggered by anxiety can be incredibly disruptive – especially for those people who end up physically vomiting as a result.