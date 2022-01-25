“Understanding the effects of what you are inputting into your nervous system is important in calming it down,” says Hanscom. “Initially, they may be so ingrained that you can’t see them or the effects they are having on the quality of your life. It takes practice to notice and is also challenging to change. How much of your life has been consumed by them. Are they productive?

You may notice that as you back away from these activities, you may feel more anxious, as you are less distracted.”

He continues: “Anxiety is unpleasant, and it takes practice to learn to tolerate it. Eventually, as you quit fighting this sensation, it will be less powerful and integrated into your daily life. It is a stepwise process and a learned skill.”

And part of this may involve rethinking certain routines that lead to unpleasant neurological circuits. For example, while venting sessions with our friends often feel like they’re helping us take a weight off our chests, Hanscom suggests that talks that focus purely on complaining are counterproductive and can actually stoke more anxiety than they relieve.

Instead, he says: “a better alternative is choosing to place your attention on more functional or more positive neurological circuits,” such as a more balanced catch up or combining these talks with movement, which is anti-inflammatory.

The same goes for gossiping and spending long periods watching the news. If you can “tune” yourself out of these behaviours, Hanscom says, you put your mind and body under less stress.

Maybe checking out from the chaos of the world every once in a while is what we all need, after all.