Does my best friend hate me? Was sending that email three years ago a terrible idea? Should I contact my first boyfriend? Am I annoying everybody by complaining about how bored I am? Why is nobody replying to my 11-minute voice notes? Am I going to lose my flat? Will anyone come to my birthday Zoom party?

These are the types of questions that have led me to lose sleep during lockdown. There have been times when I have laid in bed for hours, staring at the ceiling and playing out scenarios that have and have not happened. Admittedly, I was a bit of an overthinker in the pre-pandemic world (hello Capricorn!). But now, as I spend long, cold nights and weekends on my own rattling around my flat, I get in a flap over nothing way more frequently.