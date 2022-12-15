Feeling anxious is never ideal, but it’s especially difficult when you’re in the middle of something, like your morning commute or a meeting in the office.

In these moments, you want something that’s going to help you relieve anxiety on the spot – and that’s where the concept of an ‘anxiety ring’ comes in.

A piece of jewellery akin to a fidget spinner, anxiety rings are particularly popular on TikTok, where they’ve racked up 69.3 million views. But what are they, and how do they work? We asked an expert to explain all.