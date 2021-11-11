As someone who struggles with OCD, I’m often very aware of when my mental health is beginning to slip. It’s something I’ve trained myself to recognise over the years – those days when my anxious thoughts are extra loud and everything feels just a little bit harder.

Since I was diagnosed four years ago, I’ve also learnt to recognise my triggers – the behaviours or scenarios which cause my mental health to go downhill. But one trigger I’m always unprepared for – and have very little control over – is catching a cold.

Just this week, I was reminded of how big an impact feeling under the weather can have on my anxiety levels. Having battled with a sore throat and headache for a few days, I woke up with a sense of dread in my chest which refused to budge, and spent the rest of the day dealing with sudden bursts of intrusive thoughts and a racing heartbeat.