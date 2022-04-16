According to the illustration, the anxious achiever that many of us have within us is driven by a combination of obligation, self-doubt and a strong perfectionist streak.

As Dr. Vincent points out in the caption, we may also sell ourselves the toxic, but ever-so familiar, myth that “if I get it all done THEN I’ll be able to relax”.

The obvious problem with this mindset, Dr. Vincent explains, is that, “it never gets ALL done. Life is full of tasks, obligations and to-dos”. And trying to keep pace with this never-ending list means that we “deprioritize rest/recalibration/stillness. We just don’t have time for those things”.

“As a result, the nervous system is constantly activated, which leads to feelings of overwhelm, depletion, fatigue, and exhaustion,” Dr. Vincent writes.