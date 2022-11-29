‘Anxious avoidance’ could be making your anxiety worse – here’s how to break free

On paper, avoiding the things we don’t want to do seems logical. Getting out of your comfort zone is, spoiler alert, uncomfortable, and consciously choosing to put yourself in a situation that makes you anxious may seem a bit counterintuitive.

But while avoiding a situation or person that triggers your anxiety may be OK every once in a while, repeatedly engaging in this behaviour – also known as ‘anxious avoidance’ – has the potential to make your anxiety even worse in the long run.

According to Jacqueline Carson, a psychotherapist, hypnotherapist and meditation teacher, this is because avoidance feeds into a pattern of negative reinforcement.