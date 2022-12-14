The way society talks about mental health and wellbeing has come a long way over the last 10 years.

This is especially true when it comes to the value of seeking help and support; while barriers still exist – especially when it comes to the cost of private therapy – more and more of us are reaping the benefits of getting in touch with our emotions.

And as we head into 2023, that interest in emotional wellbeing is only set to grow. That’s according to the trends experts at Pinterest, who have seen a rise in the number of people searching for more alternative, creative forms of therapy.