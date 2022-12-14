Want to get in touch with your emotions in 2023? These therapy alternatives are on the rise
Lauren Geall
Get to know yourself and your emotions better in 2023 with the help of these brilliant alternative therapies.
The way society talks about mental health and wellbeing has come a long way over the last 10 years.
This is especially true when it comes to the value of seeking help and support; while barriers still exist – especially when it comes to the cost of private therapy – more and more of us are reaping the benefits of getting in touch with our emotions.
And as we head into 2023, that interest in emotional wellbeing is only set to grow. That’s according to the trends experts at Pinterest, who have seen a rise in the number of people searching for more alternative, creative forms of therapy.
For example, over the last two years, searches for ‘art journal therapy’ have risen by a whopping 3755%, while searches for ‘writing therapy’ have surged by 1840%.
Searches for other forms of alternative therapy have risen, too: ‘expressive art therapy activities’ has risen by 120%, ‘music therapy’ by 30% and ‘journal writing prompts therapy’ by 220%.
While it’s important to speak to your GP as a first call if you’re struggling with your mental health, alternative therapies are a great option for those looking to get to know their emotions better and feel more in control of their wellbeing.
In fact, if you’re looking to improve your mental health in 2023, then trying out one of these new therapies as part of your new year’s resolutions could be a great place to start.
The benefits of alternative therapies
While CBT therapy is traditionally used to treat mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, other forms of therapy can offer benefits, too.
For example, journaling can be massively beneficial for your wellbeing; writing down your thoughts in a judgement-free zone can help to clear your mind.
Indeed, as Nicky Clinch, a maturation coach, mentor and author, previously told Stylist: “We have thousands of thoughts that go through our minds in a 24-hour period, and about 80% of them are negative, because the design function of the mind is to help us survive and look for any possible threat.”
She continues: “The problem is that all these thoughts go around in our minds like a washing machine, and we don’t have any control over that or have any real context as to what’s real and what’s not, which can impact how we see and feel about things that go on in our day.
“We can use journaling as a way to begin seeing and gain a deeper awareness of what’s going on inside our minds.”
While the idea of trying an alternative therapy may seem strange at first, it’s a great way to get in touch with how you’re thinking and feeling, which in turn can play into better mental health. Plus, it’s a great way to tap into your creative side and maybe have a little fun in the process – what’s not to love?
Images: Getty