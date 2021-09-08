I can’t tell you how often I’ve ruined my own day by refusing to ask for help – or even accept help from others when it’s offered without any prompting whatsoever.

There’s the time my washing machine blitzed out mid-cycle, resulting in me schlepping a huge haul of sodden sheets and clothes over to the launderette (despite my neighbour insisting it was absolutely fine to use their washer-dryer). Or the time I found myself cheerily turning down lifts from pals when they learned that I’d become stranded in the middle of nowhere. Or the time that I waved off a colleague when they saw I was struggling – really struggling – to meet a Friday deadline, and decided to work four hours overtime instead. Or the time that…

Well, you get the picture; the list goes on and on, forever and ever. And, no matter how much older and (allegedly) wiser I get, I’ve never been able to shake off this weird insistence that I need to do everything myself – even when it puts me out massively or has a huge dampener on my emotional wellbeing.