Automatic negative thoughts: what they are and how to deal with them
Eve Upton-Clark
Lauren Geall
It’s normal to have negative thoughts – but when these thoughts become automatic, they can become a problem. Here, an expert explains the psychology behind ‘automatic negative thoughts’ and how to deal with them.
The human brain does a lot of thinking. In fact, research suggests that we could have up to 6,000 thoughts every single day. But have you ever stopped to wonder how many of those thoughts are negative?
Chances are, it’s a lot – especially if you struggle with poor mental health. Humans are, at the end of the day, innately negative – we’re hardwired to focus on the bad over the good in order to survive. But on top of this, some people are afflicted by a kind of negative thinking known as ‘automatic negative thoughts’.
You may not have heard of the term before, but chances are you’ve experienced at least one or two automatic negative thoughts in your lifetime. A kind of negative thinking linked to our underlying core beliefs, automatic negative thoughts (or ANTs) are thoughts that occur in response to everyday events, for example, telling yourself that you’re “weak” or “stupid” when something goes wrong. These thoughts are usually subconscious – aka, you don’t realise they’re happening – but they can have a massive impact on your wellbeing.
“Depending on our experiences in life, particularly as young children, our brain will have a general overall or underlying tone and this shows up as automatic thoughts,” explains Jacqueline Carson, a clinical hypnotherapist, and psychotherapist. “If our experiences have been negative or if we have been subject to a trauma, for example, those stored memories, sensory experiences and linked emotions will prompt automatic negative thoughts.”
While one isolated negative thought may not seem like a big deal, being flooded with these thoughts over and over again can begin to influence your behaviour – which in turn can take a toll on your mental health. For example, if you have an ANT that tells you “I’ll never be good enough”, you might experience decreased confidence and low mood – which in turn could stop you from putting yourself forward for new opportunities. This can then become a cycle, transforming that ANT into a fuel that exacerbates poor mental health.
“Automatic negative thoughts can affect all areas of life and can lead to chronic stress, low mood, depression and anxiety,” says Carson. “This in itself can lead to physical ailments such as aches, pains, heart palpitations and panic attacks. When the brain and body is experiencing these negative thoughts and feelings, hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline flood the body. The body is in a constant state of ‘flight or fight’.”
However, just because you have ANTs, doesn’t mean you’re stuck with them forever. It’s why cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) focuses so heavily on challenging ANTs – once you recognise ANTs and start to challenge them, you’re in a better place to break that cycle and develop new, helpful core beliefs.
To get started, Carson recommends focusing on where your ANTs are coming from. “Start by acknowledging these thoughts but not believing them. Are you fixated on the past? Do you worry about the future? Are you prone to pessimism? Know that these are not really you – they come from the deep-rooted subconscious – and there are things you can do to change how you feel and think. The mind and body are bidirectional.”
Once you’ve identified the ANTs you’re experiencing, it’s time to challenge them. This can be done in lots of different ways – from taking part in a therapy session to exploring your thoughts and feelings in a journal.
Hypnotherapy and meditation can also be useful, Carson suggests. “Both of these modalities will help you to get into the subconscious mind and help you to change your association with your memories and how you feel about them. Hypnotherapy can quickly help you to reprogram and rewire negative thoughts, while meditation will teach you to look for the space between the thoughts and bring calmness to your mind and body.”
So, next time you find yourself feeling anxious or low, try to take a moment to think about what underlying ANTs could be fuelling how you feel. It may not be a quick fix, but getting to know the way your brain works will help you to look after your mental health in the long run – and that can only be a good thing.
Images: Getty