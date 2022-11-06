Autumn anxiety: feeling out of sorts since the clocks went back? Here’s how to cope
Lauren Geall
An expert shares three tips for looking after your mental health if you’re struggling with autumn anxiety now the clocks have gone back.
Getting through autumn and winter can sometimes feel like a bit of a slog. While there are plenty of things to enjoy at this time of year such as the bright falling leaves to the build-up to Christmas, the dark evenings and miserable weather can make life feel a little more challenging.
As such, many of us experience a dip in our mental health at this time of year, especially as we adapt to spending less time outside and finishing the working day in the dark. In fact, this sense of unease is so common that the Welsh therapist Gene Scully coined a term for it back in 2005: autumn anxiety.
The result of both environmental and behavioural factors, autumn anxiety shares similarities with the winter blues (also known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD) in that it’s triggered by the shift from autumn to winter. From a lack of sunlight exposure to the need to spend more time inside, this time of year isn’t very wellbeing-friendly – and as such, that can put our mental health at risk.
“Autumn anxiety is real – in fact, millions of people are affected by it every year,” Dr Sony Sherpa, a holistic physician and writer at Nature’s Rise, told The Zoe Report. “In most cases, you don’t know what causes this feeling, but it can be associated with changes in your schedule, the weather, and the environment.”
Some of the symptoms typically associated with autumn anxiety include irritability and fatigue – all of which are underpinned by feelings of anxiety and panic. Of course, no one wants to experience these kinds of symptoms – but there are ways to deal with autumn anxiety and feel calmer as we head into winter.
To find out more, we spoke to Dr Julie Smith – a clinical psychologist, best-selling author and online educator – to get some top tips for dealing with autumn anxiety as the season continues. Here’s what she had to say.
How to deal with autumn anxiety
1. Focus on your body
When we experience anxiety, we often get caught up on the thoughts and feelings, so turning your attention towards your body can help to distract you and make you feel more grounded.
To do this, Dr Smith recommends finding a quiet spot and starting by focusing on any areas of bodily tension you can feel. “Imagine putting a spotlight on how it feels to breathe and imagine that warm glow of light on the movement of your breath,” she says.
“Notice which parts of your body move as you breathe in, and out. Repeat this process by moving that imaginary spotlight to focus on each part of your body – from your face, arms, torso, down to your feet – and feel that heaviness of the body in a relaxed state.”
2. Be kind to your mind
The challenges of autumn and winter may mean you’re not able to do or achieve as much as you did during spring and summer – and that’s OK.
Taking the time to develop self-compassion will help you to feel more settled and calmer as the season continues.
To practise self-compassion, Dr Smith suggests trying a simple exercise. “Bring to mind someone in your life you have felt truly kind and compassionate towards,” she says.
“Remember how you behaved towards them and how you looked at them, as well as your facial expressions and your tone of voice. Hold on to the feeling of intention and notice how that kindness is felt in your body.”
3. Pick up a pen and a piece of paper
One of the best ways to start tackling your anxiety is by identifying what’s fuelling it and taking steps to address these core issues. It may not get rid of it straight away, but being more aware of where your anxiety is coming from – or at least what’s stopping it from subsiding – can be hugely beneficial.
To do this, Dr Smith says: “Start by identifying the situation that has been giving you stress and write down any associated words, as and when they come into your mind. Take a moment to look down at the page, not with judgement, but with curiosity.
“For each of those thoughts that you’ve written down, take some time to notice the feelings that come up for you when you spend time with that thought. How does it make you feel? Make a decision about what you would like to do with the page of thoughts – whether you would like to destroy it, or keep it to reflect on later.”
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health or emotional wellbeing, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ guide to local mental health helplines and organisations here.
If you are struggling, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
You can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org for confidential support.
