Getting through autumn and winter can sometimes feel like a bit of a slog. While there are plenty of things to enjoy at this time of year such as the bright falling leaves to the build-up to Christmas, the dark evenings and miserable weather can make life feel a little more challenging.

As such, many of us experience a dip in our mental health at this time of year, especially as we adapt to spending less time outside and finishing the working day in the dark. In fact, this sense of unease is so common that the Welsh therapist Gene Scully coined a term for it back in 2005: autumn anxiety.