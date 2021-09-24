Shorter days, darker nights, blustery hairstyle-ruining winds, and the perpetual threat of drizzle and grey clouds; it’s all too easy to assume that autumn is the harbinger of misery. Quite contrarily, though, autumn – or Fall, if you want to get all American about it – is one of the most popular seasons of all.

Why? Well, it’s easy to take a surface-level approach to this: it’s all about the knitwear, right? Or the oh-so-Instagrammable autumn leaves? Maybe it’s the plethora of hot chocolates and pumpkin spice lattes? Or, perhaps, that ‘back to school’ feeling hanging in the air – the one that makes you want to change your life for the better and/or, to quote You’ve Got Mail, send loved ones bouquets of newly sharpened pencils?