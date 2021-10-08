If you often find yourself feeling sluggish and flat during the colder months, the first step McMahon recommends is taking the time to make rich, nourishing foods.

“The winter months can make us crave fast food, treats and sweets as our bodies need more energy to keep warm while still doing everything we did in the warmer months: work, parenting, exercising,” she explains. “While a few sweeter delights aren’t going to harm us, make sure to balance this with nourishing food, too.”

To give yourself an extra boost, McMahon recommends adding healthy stews and soups to your diet – not only are they rich in vitamins and nutrients that will help your brain to function well and protect your ability to cope with daily life, but they’re also a great way to warm yourself up and take care of yourself when it’s cold and miserable outside.