Our emotions play a big role in how we navigate the world. Not only can external circumstances cause our emotional state to shift, but our emotions shape how we think, feel and respond to the world, which in turn can impact our overall wellbeing.

It’s a complex and powerful relationship – but one we can use to our advantage if we focus on cultivating emotions that have a positive effect on our wellbeing.

That’s the thought process behind new research into the power of awe, a powerful emotion characterised by feelings of respect, fear and wonder.

According to the experts, making time for more awe in our day-to-day lives could be the secret to better wellbeing – and while it may sound a bit extreme, making space for awe in your life is a lot easier than you might expect.