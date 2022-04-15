Just because you’ve got some time off work, doesn’t mean you have to cram every waking hour with activities and meet-ups with friends.

“Free yourself of the need to be busy and comparing yourself to others and what they are doing,” Cariss says.

“Tune in to what you really need for your own replenishment. This might be resting, connecting to someone you love, going for a walk, enjoying silence or doing some partying.

“Just make sure that whatever you do, you do it for you and not because you feel you should be doing it.”