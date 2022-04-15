Mental health: how to *actually* unwind and reset this bank holiday weekend
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Give your mental health some dedicated attention this bank holiday with the help of these expert tips.
If you’re feeling in need of a break right now, you’re not alone. The world has been a pretty overwhelming place of late, and if you haven’t managed to take any annual leave yet this year, you’ve now been working for a solid three months straight.
In short, the bank holiday weekend couldn’t come any sooner. But how can you make the most of your four-day break and give your mental health a proper reset?
To help you get started, we asked Jodie Cariss, therapist and founder of the high street therapy service Self Space, to share her advice for enjoying a restorative weekend. Here’s what she had to say.
Avoid being busy for busyness’ sake
Just because you’ve got some time off work, doesn’t mean you have to cram every waking hour with activities and meet-ups with friends.
“Free yourself of the need to be busy and comparing yourself to others and what they are doing,” Cariss says.
“Tune in to what you really need for your own replenishment. This might be resting, connecting to someone you love, going for a walk, enjoying silence or doing some partying.
“Just make sure that whatever you do, you do it for you and not because you feel you should be doing it.”
Feel deeply
When we’re super busy, it’s all too easy to ignore our emotions – but making space to recognise and explore how we’re feeling can make a big difference to our mental health.
As such, Cariss recommends taking some time this weekend to check in with yourself.
“Make sure to carve out some time to feel deeply and notice how you’re really doing and what you need,” Cariss says. “Give the feelings space to come to you.”
Reward yourself
You’ve made it through over three months of 2022 – and that’s something to celebrate. Why not use this weekend as a chance to treat yourself to a much-needed pick-me-up?
“Celebrate your successes – even the micro-ones – and be your own hype person,” Cariss suggests. “Ask yourself, ‘What is the best reward I can give myself at the moment?’
“Even though it’s Easter this doesn’t have to be chocolate, it could be a nice home-cooked meal, a chance to tidy a drawer, a long bath, a hug or to sit in the sun and reflect on your awesomeness.”
Check-in with your future self
Before you dive into the weekend, try to think ahead to where you want to be come Tuesday morning.
“When Tuesday comes and we’re back to it, think about what you want to feel,” Cariss says.
“Take some time on Thursday night and work out how you can cultivate that. You do have mastery over your time and what you do with it matters.”
