Mariana Bodiu, clinical psychologist at Plumm says because as humans are very sensitive to social inclusion. When a woman is being told that she is “too much” her subconscious may easily perceive it as a threat and this may cause self-doubt and criticism. “Isn’t that a great shame?” she asks. “Especially since people who believe they can act in such a manner are more frequently than not highly insecure and use shaming as a defence mechanism. It’s pretty shocking how many women have been told they are too much, and to understand why it happens so regularly, we need to explore the phrase in the context of our society.”

“Historically, from a young age, men have been rewarded for showing leadership and ambition; however, when a female does the same, she’s at risk of being perceived as ‘bossy’.’ This typically stems from the stereotypical traits associated with men and women: men are seen as assertive and women are seen as compliant.

Although it is not as prevalent today as it used to be, woman are trained from a young age to avoid being outspoken and loud. Should they go against these gender norms, they will often face criticisms, being disliked, and generally be discouraged from growing up as authentic.

Really, in translation, if you are ever called “too much,” what it actually means is: “You are so fabulous that I am scared you may steal my authority away with that ‘dangerous’, brain of yours.” Write it down!”

So what’s a good way to react or deal with being called too much if and when it happens? “Ask them to elaborate on their perception and back it up with facts. This could feel emotionally difficult for you, in which case, don’t push yourself to do so. In a work setting, you may feel most comfortable talking to the HR team regarding the comments and working through it that way.”

“You might feel more confident broaching the topic with a friend, partner, or family member. Once you question them, it will hopefully prompt them to think about what they’ve said and take the time to further research why they should change their attitudes.”

She adds a note about boundaries we could all do well to observe. “Women have historically been encouraged not to have, or let alone set boundaries, so sometimes, it feels unnatural. However, it is not your responsibility to educate others, and if you need to make space for someone who is negatively impacting your emotions, do so. This can be done in a kind and clear manner using verbal or written communication. If it’s happening in a workplace setting, like it did to Letitia Jarrett, Bodiu says speak with your HR team.