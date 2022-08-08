Have you ever caught yourself drifting off in the middle of the day? Perhaps you zone out of a boring meeting or lose your train of thought while writing an email and drift off into a daydream. In today’s world, we’re conditioned to assume that losing yourself in your thoughts is nothing more than a waste of time – after all, there’s always stuff to be done!

However, according to a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, we could all do with getting lost in our thoughts more often. When we let our minds wander without any distraction, the study found, we not only enjoy ourselves, we also receive a myriad of benefits.