Professor Rosmarin explains that a problem lies in the way anxious thoughts have been turned into something to fear, repress or punish.

“When we feel anxious, we immediately try to rid ourselves of its uncomfortable thoughts and sensations. In doing so, however, we create more anxiety,” he writes.

Rather than see anxiety as an Achilles heel, Rosmarin suggests that we’d be better off viewing anxiety not as something to overcome, but something that can potentially enhance our lives.

“Anxiety can make us more successful and increase our capacity for emotional connection,” Rosmarin continues.

“At a bare minimum, anxiety is like a smoke alarm. If the alarm goes off because you left the burner on under a skillet after you finished cooking, it’s not a bad thing; it’s a good thing. The alarm alerts us that we have a problem to deal with, and as long as we heed the sound of that alarm early enough and take appropriate action we can be perfectly fine.”