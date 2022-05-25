5 of the best remote therapy services making mental health care simple
Want to dip your toe into the world of therapy but not sure where to start? These remote therapy and mental health services offer support at the click of a button.
Over the past couple of years, an increase in conversations about therapy has helped to destigmatise the idea of seeking professional support. From the rise of ‘therapy speak’ to celebrities sharing their experiences, therapy – and the approach to mental health it represents – has never been so visible.
But despite this surge in interest, there are still a number of barriers in place that often prevent those who want therapy from accessing it. Many people still struggle to find therapy sessions that suit their needs, whether due to long waiting lists, sky-high costs or inflexible appointment times.
However, a new wave of remote therapy services providing sessions over the phone, via text, or in-app are making things easier. Offering reduced prices, flexible timings and help in your own home, these new services are making it easier than ever to seek mental health support.
Of course, it’s important to remember that therapy is available for free on the NHS (you can self-refer on the NHS website). And while the services we’re talking about in this article may offer an alternative way to look after your wellbeing, you should still take a trip to your GP if you’re struggling with your mental health and are finding it hard to cope.
You can also access free resources online, from the NHS Every Mind Matters hub to the mental health charity Mind’s website.
All of that aside, these services could still be a great place to start if you’re feeling anxious about putting yourself out there or aren’t sure exactly what sort of help you’re looking for. Read on to check out our pick of the best new therapy services to help you look after your mental health.
Self Space
Livi
Ieso Health
Bloom
Woebot
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ list of mental health helplines and services. You can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
For confidential support in the moment, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email them at jo@samaritans.org. Shout also provide a free text-based support service – simply text 85258 and you’ll be matched with a Shout volunteer who will chat to you about how you’re feeling. In a crisis, call 999.
