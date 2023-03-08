Lacking motivation? Here’s why you need a BHAG to get re-energised

Not sure where to start in the journey to deciding on your BHAG? Antram has a suggestion: “Grab a pen and paper and, without any judgment at all, write down some things that you would love to achieve that you feel are totally out of reach.”

“A good way is if you have seen someone’s LinkedIn profile or an achievement in an article which made you think ‘that is so cool’; write it down, even if you don’t feel you have the capability or skills,” she recommends. “I would suggest using Warren Buffet’s 25/5 rule to get to you one ultimate BHAG. If you can, write down potentially 25 things that you think would be amazing to achieve. Then immediately cross out most of them that perhaps don’t excite you, until you have the final five left. Then with those five, ask yourself which one of these would I be most proud of achieving. Circle that one and commit to focusing your efforts on that one goal.”

Don’t let any self-doubt or limiting beliefs hold you back for this. The key to a good BHAG is that it actually has to be big, hairy and audacious.

“It has to have a ‘gulp factor’,” Antram notes. It also needs to be interesting enough to hold your focus amid all the distractions of everyday life.