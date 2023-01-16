“Why it’s time to ditch the myth of ‘Blue Monday’ for good”

The third Monday of January has arrived – the day we’ve come to know as ‘Blue Monday’. Supposedly the most depressing day of the year, the concept of Blue Monday was first introduced as part of a PR stunt by travel company Sky Travel, which said it had devised an equation with the help of UK-based psychologist Cliff Arnall that revealed the most depressing day of the year.

The science behind this claim was, as you might expect, questionable. Over the 18 years since the concept was first introduced, numerous scientists and psychologists have denounced the Blue Monday formula, with the neuroscientist Dean Burnett describing it as “unscientific”, “pseudoscientific” and “uber-pseudoscientific”. Even Cliff Arnall himself has since said the Blue Monday concept is “meaningless” and that we should all “refute” it.