Oof. I hear you on this one loud and clear. In fact, I could fill a black book with the lists of excuses I’ve concocted over the years to try and hide my body from other people’s judgment on holiday. Here’s just the tip of the iceberg: “I’m afraid of open water”, “I’m scared of boats” (those two are truthful at least), “I’m desperate to finish my book so you carry on to the pool”, “I think I’ll go for a stroll” and “I’ll meet you down by the beach soon” (ie never).

Last summer, as restrictions began to lift, I had two major travel plans with friends. One was to Cornwall – an 18-strong group of mostly couples – the other was to Italy for my belated 30th birthday. For a year and a half, I dreamt of the Tuscan villa filled with 30 of my nearest and dearest, but I also dreamt of how I would look when I got there.

My intentions were to waft out of that villa looking like Adele out of lockdown. I would be a vision. And by vision, I mean I would be the slimmed-down version of the person. The one that was finally holiday-ready. I would prance around the pool sipping cocktails and demanding people play catch with me, unashamed of my body. I wouldn’t hide under swathes of kaftans; I would be there like the rest of the girls in a one-piece – looking phenomenal. My plan faltered. I lost some weight, but when summer rolled around, I realised the radical transformation that I had hoped for was not going to be my reality.