Growing up isn’t always easy. Today’s young women have a lot to deal with – on top of the pressures of school, friendships and the rollercoaster that is puberty, young people have to navigate the added stress of social media, and the pressure to look and act a certain way which often comes with it. In short, it can be a real challenge.

That’s the inspiration behind a new post from Twitter user Jasmine Granton (@GrantonJasmine), who took to social media this weekend in a bid to help her younger sister, who Granton explained is currently “going through a lot” when it comes to her body image and mental health.